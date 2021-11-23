After a great Liverpool taunt, an Arsenal player was chased off Twitter.

Last night, Liverpool supporters couldn’t help but notice Arsenal goalie Aaron Ramsdale on social media.

Despite his team’s 4-0 defeat at Anfield on Saturday, the recent England international made some spectacular saves.

Following his summer transfer from Sheffield United, Ramsdale has won numerous accolades for his performances with the Gunners.

Liverpool fans, on the other hand, were quick to observe that the 23-year-old might not yet be over Arsenal’s defeat.

Thousands of people tuned in to the “Sing Your Dialect” Twitter account that went viral on Tuesday night, including the ‘keeper.

The Space, which was created by a user named Jacob, allowed a wide range of performers to sing karaoke, including TV presenter Rylan singing Blazin’ Squad, while listeners included Barack Obama and West Ham footballer Declan Rice.

Ramsdale was one of numerous well-known figures in the audience, but he appeared to leave when “You’ll Never Walk Alone” began to play, much to Liverpool fans’ delight.

In his post-match interview, the Arsenal goalkeeper was effusive in his appreciation for Liverpool, stressing that his club should follow Liverpool’s lead.

“I think it demonstrates their caliber and where we want to go,” he said.

“This isn’t going to be the game that defines our season.” It’s arguably the most difficult place to visit in the Premier League.

“We want to get to this point.” We’re not going to try to hide the fact that they’ve recently won the Champions League and the Premier League.

“Obviously, we had a game plan, but as a young team, we sometimes cling to it too rigidly, and we need to learn to be stronger with each other and converse more to weather the storm.”

“We’re aiming for the same level of quality that they have.” We’re working hard, and as I’ve said before, this is a marathon, not a sprint.”