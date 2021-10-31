After a first-team training rush, Everton’s plans for Tyler Onyango have been confirmed.

Tyler Onyango still needs four or five games at under-23 level to get back to full health, according to David Unsworth, who believes the kid is on the right track.

After suffering a serious ankle fracture and ligament injury during an FA Youth Cup victory over Manchester City in April, Onyango underwent surgery.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, the 18-year-old made his senior Everton debut in January, coming in as a substitute in an FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday.

In recent weeks, the midfielder has been spotted practicing with the first-team and has returned to action for the club’s under-23 side.

Despite the absence of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Rafa Benitez said on Friday that Onyango would not be fast-tracked into his side.

Instead, the Spaniard prefers that the midfielder stays with Unsworth’s team and practice with the first team at Finch Farm.

Unsworth has now admitted that the youngster requires more game time at the under-23 level in order to play the entire 90 minutes.

“At this level, Tyler still needs four or five games,” he remarked. We need to get him up to 90 minutes because he’s only emptying the tank every 60/70 minutes. I’m very pleased with him; he’s on the right track.” Unsworth was commenting after his side was held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea on Saturday afternoon at The Cherry Red Records Stadium after conceding in the 90th minute.

Tom Cannon put the young Blues ahead nine minutes into the second half, but the hosts equalized late on through Jayden Wareham.

Despite the late equalizer, Unsworth said there was “no disappointment” and praised his team’s “great football” in London.

“The entire team executed a great game plan,” he added, adding that “we only worked on it for one day yesterday [Friday] because some of the boys were training with the first-team.”

"We've played some fantastic football, scored a fantastic goal, and put up a fight against Chelsea." When we were up against it, we were defensively resolute. I've told the guys that after that performance, we're not going to be disappointed."