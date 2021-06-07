After a first-round victory in Nottingham, Katie Boulter is hoping to push herself to new heights.

Katie Boulter believes she can take her game to new heights after winning the Viking Open in Nottingham in the first round.

The 24-year-old is making significant progress in her recovery from a catastrophic back injury that halted a potential career ascent after she just broke into the world’s top 100.

Boulter, who is rated 262 and hasn’t played on the WTA Tour since March, looked at ease as she defeated Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-2 6-3.

And she’s looking forward to what’s to come.

“I’m getting closer to where I want to be; my number one aim is to raise my rating and get back to where I was before pushing forward,” she said.

“I think my game is in terrific shape; I’m stronger than I’ve ever been, and I’m hoping to go a long way this year.

“I put in a lot of work behind the scenes that no one sees, and I believe it will pay off sometime, maybe soon, but I need to be patient.

“This is one of, if not the best, of my favorite courts. It’s fantastic for me.”

Harriet Dart defeated Emma Raducanu in an all-British match.

The 24-year-old, who is presently ranked 143 in the world, proved too strong for the teenager, winning 6-3 6-4 to earn a date with Lauren Davis.

But there was heartache for Francesca Jones, a fellow Brit.

Jones, who was on her way to the second round in Nottingham despite having three fingers and a thumb on each hand, three toes on one foot and four toes on the other, was leading Georgina Garcia Perez 3-1 in the deciding set of their first-round encounter.

Jones, however, suffered from full-body cramping as a result of Garcia Perez’s medical stoppage, and she was unable to recover, as Garcia Perez won 4-6 6-3 6-4.

Caty McNally of the United States, Kurumi Nara of Japan, and. (This is a brief piece.)