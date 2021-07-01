After a fantastic season with Harlequins, Joe Marchant is targeting regular England action.

After a six-month sabbatical with the Blues in Auckland in 2020, the 24-year-old centre is wiser – and now more decorated courtesy to Quins’ trophy-winning season.

The five-cap flyer will now battle for a place in England’s two Tests against the United States and Canada, which begin on Sunday at Twickenham with the Americans.

When the England call came on Sunday, Quins were still enjoying their thrilling 40-38 Premiership final victory over Exeter on Saturday.

Heads soon moved to “camp mode,” according to Marchant, with England’s summer series a key chance to stake a long-term Test claim.

“I really hope I can push myself into regular inclusion in the future; it’s certainly been a dream of mine to play for England since I was a kid,” he said.

“I’ve had the good fortune to play before, and I now have five caps.

“I’ve been in and around the squad every time I’ve played; I’ve never been the starter week in and week out, which is clearly what I’d like to be.

“So, obviously, following on from a successful season with Quins, that’s what I’m aiming for.

“Obviously, the focus leading up to this point was on playing for Quins and putting ourselves in the best possible position going ahead.

“However, since I’ve arrived at camp, we’ve only had two games this summer.

“Hopefully, I’ll get a chance to show what I’m capable of, and if that’s the case, we’ll see where we go from there.”

“Winning the final was incredible; all of the boys were ecstatic, I guess because of what occurred the week before in the semi-final and then going on to the final, the walkover, the full experience, it was all there for us.

“And, of course, the fact that we won it, everyone enjoyed every second of it. And we certainly made the most of it.

"I got the message on Sunday about this, so the four of us Quins got it.