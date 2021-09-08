After a failed Marco Silva bid, Marcel Brands’ £20 million transfer move was proven correct.

Everton, under by Carlo Ancelotti, finished ninth in the Premier League last season after a dreadful run of home defeats robbed the team a place in Europe.

When it came to signings made during the Italian’s time at Goodison Park, though, that aspect of his stay was a relative success.

No matter how many games he eventually played, James Rodriguez’s enormous quality enhanced the club on and off the pitch. Allan’s toughness and work-rate improved efficiency, while Ben Godfrey’s smashing tackles and lung-busting sprints saw the defender become an overnight fan favorite.

Goalkeeper Robin Olsen was consistent and solid, while also providing competition for Jordan Pickford, who was pushed to produce some of his best saves in an Everton shirt.

Left-back Niels Nkounkou has a lot of potential, while Josh King’s January arrival from Bournemouth was a good decision to boost the frontline, even if he only played 212 minutes in eleven outings.

Then there’s Abdoulaye Doucoure, who joined the Blues one year ago today, on September 8th.

Everton’s recruitment failures in previous years have been well-documented, but they made a critical and proper decision in signing the Frenchman.

While the deal was completed under Ancelotti’s watch, the transfer was entirely the club’s doing, with Marcel Brands, the club’s director of football, advocating a move for the rangy midfielder.

Everton had been a long-time admirer of Doucoure and had tried to sign him the previous summer under Marco Silva.

Watford valued the player at £30 million, but the Blues waited and, after the Hornets were relegated to the Championship, managed to snag him for a bargain £20 million.

Last season, Ancelotti informed reporters, “When we started talking about the transfer window, Doucoure was on the club’s list.”

“He wasn’t on my list, but we chatted and decided to sign him jointly.

This was a 27-year-old with a lot of Premier League experience and a great desire to keep playing at that level. On paper, it appeared to be a good decision, especially after he put pen to paper. “The summary has come to an end.”