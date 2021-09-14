After a dramatic 3-1 triumph over Burnley, vote for Everton’s man of the match.

Everton won all three points against Burnley on Monday evening thanks to a spirited display.

Ben Mee rose highest in the penalty area to head home in the 53rd minute, putting the Blues down.

Rafa Benitez’s side, on the other hand, turned the game around by scoring three goals in six minutes, with Michael Keane, Andros Townsend, and Demarai Gray all scoring.

Everton have gone undefeated in the Premier League since Benitez took over and appear to be on track for a great season under his guidance.

We’d like to know who you thought was the Blues’ standout performer at Goodison Park as a result of this result.

Vote in the poll below to tell us who wowed you the most.