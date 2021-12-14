After a double transfer deal, Liverpool turned the tables on Manchester United.

In the Champions League knockout stages, Liverpool has been drawn against Inter Milan.

And it means they’ll have to deal with Alexis Sanchez once more.

This is his third season with the Serie A giants, which includes a loan season.

Prior to his move to Arsenal in 2014, the Reds held talks with the Chilean attacker.

And then he moved on again in the 2018 winter window, this time to Manchester United.

But, as Theo Squires discovers, the decisions made in January put in motion some very uneven fortunes for the two North West rivals…

Since then, January 2018 has proven to be a pivotal month for Liverpool and Manchester United’s respective fortunes.

In a month, the Reds ultimately gave in and allowed Philippe Coutinho to complete his dream transfer to Barcelona, for a club-record £142 million fee.

Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United after a brief flirtation with Manchester City.

Their deals were hailed at the time as the transfers that would demolish Liverpool’s top-four challenge and propel United to the title in the second half of 2017/18. However, nothing could be further from the truth.

Both players were on the move again just 18 months after their transfers, with their careers at Camp Nou and Old Trafford in risk.

Coutinho, who joined Bayern Munich on loan, and Sanchez, who joined Inter Milan on loan, have both had difficult times at Barcelona and Manchester.

Indeed, looking back a year and a half after their separate movements, the duo’s most significant impact was undoubtedly transforming the complexion of the English transfer window.

The early conclusion of the window was a hot topic among Premier League clubs at the time.

However, with the European market open until the end of August 2019, critics such as Sir Kenny Dalglish and Mauricio Pochettino questioned the reasoning, claiming that it disadvantages England’s best.

Following yet another saga-filled summer, the early closure was approved by a Premier League vote in September 2017.

Clubs resented the inconvenient disruption, with the futures of players such as Coutinho, Sanchez, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain the subject of frequent speculation until the deadline.

