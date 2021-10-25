After a dismal Liverpool defeat, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks out about Manchester United’s future.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he is still the right man for the job as Manchester United manager, but he called the 5-0 loss to Liverpool the “darkest day” of his tenure at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer was already under fire due to United’s poor recent form, but calls for his dismissal have grown louder following a humiliating home defeat to their arch-rivals.

With goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, as well as a brace from Mohamed Salah, Liverpool were 4-0 ahead at halftime.

As Liverpool added insult to injury, Salah completed his hat-trick after the half, becoming the first opposing player to score three goals at Old Trafford for the Reds.

Hundreds of United fans left the stadium early after being abused by Liverpool fans until full-time, though the majority of those who stayed backed their manager at the whistle.

Following the game, fans began to question Solskjaer’s future at the club, and he was asked about it.

He told Sky Sports, “No [question about being the ideal man to manage United]– we’ve come too far as a group.”

“We’re far too close to give up at this point.

“It’s difficult to say anything other than it’s the saddest day I’ve ever had as a leader of these players.

“Either individually or as a group, we were excellent enough.”

After the fourth goal, Solskjaer confessed it was all about damage control.

He continued, ” “You have to score more than one goal every 15 minutes, so the fourth goal is the one you take into halftime with.

“These guys can do it, but you need to get to halftime and organize everyone.

“However, by the fourth, it was most likely game over.”