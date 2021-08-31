After a disappointing debut season, Arsenal returns a flopped signing to Brazil.

A fading midfielder has opted to leave Arsenal after only one season with the club.

Willian had two years left on his current contract with Arsenal before opting to quit it and join Brazilian side Corinthians, according to the club.

He will be moving for a new chance with Corinthians in Brazil, where he began his career, following positive and constructive recent negotiations with him and his team, the club announced in a statement.

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Willian and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

According to Sky Sports, the 33-year-old decided not to ask for a pay-off from the Gunners, which may amount to roughly £20.5 million ($28 million), a move that surprised Arsenal executives.

Willian’s contract with Corinthians reportedly includes a “70 percent” pay decrease, according to the report.

Willian apologized for the dismal season in a lengthy and poignant Instagram message, dismissing suggestions that he only signed with Arsenal for the money.

“Unfortunately, things on the pitch did not go as planned and hoped, and I received a lot of criticism, particularly from some members of the press, who claimed that I had come here for financial motives…

I hope that my actions today demonstrate to those folks that this was not the case,” Willian wrote.

“I hope it educates some people that, while I accept that it’s part of the game, they shouldn’t be so quick to pass judgment and create horrible environments to make themselves important,” he concluded. “Throughout my career, I’ve done everything I can to be the greatest I can be. I’ve always wanted to win, and it’s difficult for me to accept that I won’t. Sadly, it did not happen for me at Arsenal, and I apologize for that.”

“I am sorry we never got to meet properly due to the epidemic, but I know your drive for success and your support for the club is amazing, so I wish you all the best for the future because you deserve it,” he said. I wish everyone else engaged with this great club the best of luck in the future.”

Willian joined Arsenal on a free transfer from Chelsea in August 2020. He only scored one goal and added five assists in 27 appearances with the Gunners.