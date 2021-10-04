After a “daunting” Liverpool admission, Kevin De Bruyne makes a “lucky” Man City claim.

Kevin De Bruyne admits he was “a little bit lucky” to score the goal that denied Liverpool a famous victory over Manchester City.

De Bruyne struck a shot the deflected in off Joel Matip in front of the Kop to earn City a 2-2 draw in a tumultuous Premier League meeting at Anfield on Sunday.

In a fantastic second half, Liverpool took the lead twice via Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, with Phil Foden also scoring for the visitors.

While De Bruyne was pleased with City’s overall performance, he admitted that his leveller was fortunate.

“Yeah, it’s a little bit lucky,” he said, “but we’ll take it.” “We kept the pressure on after the (Liverpool) goals and attempted to move forward. Fortunately, a goal was scored.

“The performance should make us proud. It was an enjoyable game.

“It was a lot of fun. In the first half, we played quite well. Liverpool found a better technique to press us in the second half. However, our reaction to the two goals was outstanding.

“We should be satisfied with the way we performed in front of that crowd here at Anfield. Unfortunately, we did not win, but we put up a good show.”

De Bruyne concedes that playing in front of Liverpool fans might be “daunting,” but believes City handled the situation admirably.

“We did a great job keeping them quiet in the first half,” he continued. “Obviously, it was really noisy when they scored the 1-0 and 2-1 goals, but the way we replied was excellent.

“It can be intimidating, but we’re used to playing against the best teams in the world. Every team has a large crowd, but it may be a little different this year following what happened last year when there were no fans.

“I enjoy playing at this level of intensity. Everyone loves to watch these games, and regardless of who wins, the football is of great quality. It was a good game for neutrals.”