After a crucial job admittance at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp makes Takumi Minamino pledge.

Jurgen Klopp praised Takumi Minamino after the Japanese international scored in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Prior to meeting the Gunners, the 26-year-old had scored three goals this season, all in the League Cup, but had only made two substitute appearances in the Premier League.

After going on against Mikel Arteta’s side, he was able to add to his score almost immediately, side-footing home Trent Alexander-low Arnold’s cross for the Reds’ fourth goal of the night.

With Roberto Firmino out with a hamstring injury, Diogo Jota taking a knock to the knee in the match, Divock Origi out with illness, and both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Klopp promised that Minamino would be given more game time in the weeks ahead.

He told reporters, “You can’t understand how delighted I am with Taki.” “He’s in an amazing place right now, and I believe he was our solution for four spots today.”

“Five positions, actually, because he could have played all three up front and both eight places.” He’s having a great time, as you can see.

“I believe he did exceptionally well for Japan in international games.” He’s here now, and he’s very essential to us.

“Everyone was ecstatic that he scored the goal, even us.” His performance today demonstrates how well he is training right now.

“There’s no question he’ll play games.”

Klopp also praised his team for rebounding back after losing to West Ham United in their final game before the international break in November.

While the German confessed it wasn’t a perfect effort, he explained how his team was able to win by a comfortable margin.

“We had to react in some way.” “The main issue we had was that we didn’t spend the majority of our time together,” he explained. “Today, the youngsters grew in the game, which is crucial in football.

“If you only have three or four chances in five minutes, you can’t expect to play well.” We are the ones.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”