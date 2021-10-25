After a ‘coup,’ Sudan’s general declares a state of emergency and dissolves the government.

After soldiers seized civilian leaders Monday in what activists called a “coup,” Sudan’s top general declared a state of emergency, dissolved the institutions overseeing the country’s democratic transition, and announced the formation of a new government.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan made the declaration in a televised address after armed forces detained government officials in charge of overseeing the democratic transition since the removal of dictatorial President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

“To correct the revolution’s trajectory, we have decided to proclaim a nationwide state of emergency… disband the transitional sovereign council, and dissolve the cabinet,” Burhan added.

Soldiers fired live rounds at protesters who took to the streets to protest the power grab, according to his statement, which came as confrontations erupted in the capital, Khartoum.

According to the information ministry, the violence was mostly concentrated outside the army headquarters in the capital, hours after soldiers seized Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, his cabinet ministers, and civilian members of Sudan’s ruling council.

They were detained after “refusing to support the coup,” according to a Facebook post.

Before soldiers invaded the headquarters of Sudan’s official broadcaster in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman, internet services were cut across the country around morning, and the key routes and bridges entering Khartoum were closed, according to the ministry.

An AFP correspondent reported that people flocked to the streets soon after, burning tyres on fire and laying rows of bricks across roadways to block them in protest of the military move.

The communications ministry reported that “military troops fired live rounds on protestors opposing the military coup outside the army headquarters.”

According to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, an independent medics union, around a dozen people have been injured in the skirmishes thus far.

The international community decried the power grab, which comes after weeks of tensions between military and civilian officials sharing authority following Bashir’s removal.

The European Union demanded the civilian leadership’s release and stated that “violence and bloodshed must be avoided.”

“The EU is deeply concerned that Sudanese military forces have apparently placed Prime Minister Hamdok under house arrest, as well as holding other members of the civilian leadership, and we call for their immediate release,” said Nabila Massrali, a spokesperson for the European Commission.

“The US is very disturbed at allegations of a military takeover of the transitional government,” said America’s Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman.

“Forcible changes to the transitional government jeopardize US help,” he tweeted.

