The Washington Newsday

After a costly Mohamed Salah miss, Liverpool decides on a penalty for Chelsea.

0
By on Sports

After a costly Mohamed Salah miss, Liverpool decides on a penalty for Chelsea.

There will be no doubt in Liverpool’s minds if referee Anthony Taylor awards Liverpool a penalty against Chelsea this afternoon.

If Mohamed Salah appears on the field against his previous team, he will be given the ball from 12 yards once more.

Salah missed a penalty kick for the third time in 22 attempts since coming at Anfield as his shot was saved by Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel last Tuesday.

It was a costly error, as Liverpool went on to lose 1-0 at the King Power Stadium, leaving them 12 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, despite having two games in hand.

But there isn’t one that Jurgen can think of.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.