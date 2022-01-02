After a costly Mohamed Salah miss, Liverpool decides on a penalty for Chelsea.

There will be no doubt in Liverpool’s minds if referee Anthony Taylor awards Liverpool a penalty against Chelsea this afternoon.

If Mohamed Salah appears on the field against his previous team, he will be given the ball from 12 yards once more.

Salah missed a penalty kick for the third time in 22 attempts since coming at Anfield as his shot was saved by Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel last Tuesday.

It was a costly error, as Liverpool went on to lose 1-0 at the King Power Stadium, leaving them 12 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, despite having two games in hand.

But there isn’t one that Jurgen can think of.