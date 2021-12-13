After a contentious substitution, Richarlison sends a two-word message to Everton fans.

After being substituted in the second half of Everton’s 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday, Richarlison issued a two-word greeting to the club’s supporters.

Despite Salomon Rondon’s first goal for the club, the Blues were comfortably defeated by Patrick Vieira’s side thanks to a double from Conor Gallagher and a strike from James Tomkins.

In the 58th minute, the Venezuelan international came on to replace Richarlison, to which the Brazilian appeared to react violently.

Rafa Benitez later revealed that the forward informed him of an injury at halftime but wanted to continue on the field, prompting the manager to swiftly replace him.

Everton supporters cheered the 24-year-name old’s after the decision, and he responded with a simple message to the fans.

In the aftermath of Sunday’s match, he said on Instagram, “Stay strong.”

The caption accompanied a photo of Richarlison with Anthony Gordon, but it was not from the match against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Everton will be hoping that the Brazilian’s injury won’t keep him out of Thursday’s match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues facing Leicester the following Sunday at Goodison Park.