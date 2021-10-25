After a contentious Liverpool claim, Jamie Carragher sends a wonderful message to Gary Neville.

After Liverpool’s win against Manchester United, Jamie Carragher mocked Gary Neville.

The Reds won 5-0 at Old Trafford in a historic Premier League match, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick.

Liverpool moved up to second position in the league rankings, one point behind champions Chelsea, thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.

During their post-match analysis of Liverpool’s win over United on Sky Sports, Carragher and Neville got into a few outbursts.

Since the show ended, Carragher has taken to Twitter to mock Neville’s previous comments.

Carragher just uploaded a photo of Neville with the news caption: “Gary Neville claims’something is not right’ at Liverpool,” accompanied by a succession of laughing emojis.

This was in response to Neville’s comments in the early weeks of the season, in which he questioned the club’s current situation.

On the Webby & O’Neill Youtube channel in September, Neville said, “It’s not horrible, it’s not a great big spirit issue or the manager has fallen out with players, nothing like that.”

“However, something is missing. I recall thinking we were in trouble three years ago, and then thinking we were in severe trouble two years ago.

“You can just sense it, see when something isn’t quite right – but it’s simply not there.”

“Unless they’ve bought Mbappe and then we’re like, ‘Oh my God, they’re challenging,’ there’s something wrong.”

Carragher didn’t stop there; he also shared another video of Neville, this time from a recent episode of Monday Night Football.

In the video, the two are jokingly previewing the Liverpool-Manchester United match before Neville offers his own prediction.

“You already know Manchester United will defeat Liverpool on Sunday. That’s a fact, and he (Carragher) is well aware of it.” Following Sunday’s result, Liverpool is seven points clear of Man United, who are in seventh place after nine games.