After a collision with Verstappen, “dangerous” Hamilton wins the “hollow” British Grand Prix.

After a first-lap crash that left championship leader Max Verstappen screaming he had been “taken out,” Lewis Hamilton was accused of being “dangerous and disrespectful” in resuming his Formula One title defense by winning the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

After the race, Hamilton responded that he would “not be bullied.”

Hamilton attempted to overtake Verstappen around Copse turn on the first lap, with a crowd of more than 140,000 cheering him on.

Verstappen was adamant on not giving up. The Red Bull careened off the track and into the barrier after the two collided. Hamilton continued driving despite a fractured wheel rim.

Verstappen tweeted from the hospital, “Glad I’m ok.” “I’m very dissatisfied with how I was treated.”

His boss, Red Bull team principal Cristian Horner, had previously chastised Hamilton for winning his home race for the eighth time.

“I hope Lewis is content with himself,” Horner remarked. “That was a sham victory.”

“Copse is one of the world’s quickest corners. You don’t put a wheel up the inside of the door. That’s just scumbag driving.”

After the race, Hamilton expressed his “anger” at Verstappen, blaming him for the shunt.

He stated, “I don’t believe he needs to be as confrontational as he is.” “I would never surrender to anyone. I’m not going to be intimidated into being less forceful.

“We were in desperate need of points. I went for it because he left a gap.”

After personnel swept away the Red Bull and Verstappen was transported to hospital for tests, race was delayed and Charles Leclerc took the lead.

According to the team, Verstappen was eventually released from the hospital “after a comprehensive medical assessment, with no severe injuries.”

Dr. Ian Roberts, Formula One’s medical rescue coordinator, described the impact as “quite spectacular.”

Verstappen was “a little winded to say the least,” but there were “no injuries obvious at the time,” according to him.

Stewards gave Hamilton a 10-second penalty, the second-lightest penalty permitted, because he was still free to pursue Leclerc.

Verstappen tweeted, “The penalty handed does not help us and does not do fair to the hazardous move Lewis did on track.” “It’s impolite and unsportsmanlike to watch the festivities while still in the hospital, but we’ll move on.”

Hamilton’s victory broke Red Bull’s five-race winning streak, cutting Verstappen’s championship lead to eight points.

The Monegasque Leclerc finished second, 3.81 seconds behind the winner, bringing Ferrari’s season back to life.

The second Mercedes, driven by Finn Valtteri Bottas, had given Hamilton the opportunity to win.