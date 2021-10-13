After a clutch performance, Ravens personnel reaffirm their faith in Lamar Jackson.

After his Week 5 performance, Lamar Jackson demolished any illusions of him being a running back-turned-quarterback, and the whole Baltimore Ravens organization is behind him.

Ravens staff took time to acknowledge his amazing work after a huge comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts in a press conference.

Coach John Harbaugh promptly credited his team’s victory on their quarterback’s outstanding performance.

“It’s one of the most incredible performances I’ve ever witnessed.” He was under duress and used his feet to make plays. Lamar [Jackson] is the starting point. “He deserves the credit,” the Ravens’ longtime coach stated.

Despite a turnover, Jackson threw for 442 yards and rushed for 62 yards, accounting for 504 of the team’s 523 total yards and no interceptions.

Baltimore’s chances of victory are dependent on him, and all of the players are aware of this.

“Man, he’s incredible. It never ceases to amaze me. “When we were down, we wanted to straighten it out, [find out]what we needed to do to come back and win, and it all occurred exactly way we thought it would,” Marquise Brown beams.

The 24-year-old receiver grabbed two touchdown passes from the 2019 NFL MVP, including the game-winning touchdown ball in overtime.

Mark Andrews, the tight end who scored the game-winning two-point convert late in the fourth quarter, participated in the celebration.

“He’s always becoming bigger.” He has such a keen understanding of the game. He leads his teammates and places them in the correct spots, as well as the ball. Andrews commented, “Some of the throws he’s able to make today, it’s just like, he makes our job easy.”

Jackson’s leadership role, whether in games or at practice, was praised by Odafe Oweh, a standout Ravens rookie linebacker.

“In practice, he does it every day.” Man, he’s G.O.A.T.E.D. We’re just watching history unfold right in front of us. It’s a privilege to witness it. He was the team’s driving force. He has a “no flinch” mentality since they [the offense]have also faced difficulties. They bounced back and delivered it to us,” Oweh explained. The Ravens defense struggled in this game, allowing a season-high 513 yards to the Carson Wentz-led Colts offense.

On Sunday, October 17, Jackson and the Ravens will aim to keep their winning ways going when they host the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium for Week 6.