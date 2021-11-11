After a club review, an Everton backroom staff member will depart the next day.

Ahead of his departure from Everton, Danny Donachie has issued a note of gratitude to everyone involved with the club.

According to The Washington Newsday, Donachie will step down as Everton’s director of medical services tomorrow, November 12th, after a review of the club’s medical department.

The son of former Blues assistant manager Willie Donachie, the highly regarded physiotherapist first joined the club in 2001 as head of manual therapy.

He left the club in December 2014, but returned less than four years later following a stint as head of medicine and sports science at Aston Villa.

Donachie began his career as the head of therapy services and was promoted to director of medical services just over a year later.

“Too many life long friends to mention,” Donachie said on Twitter on Thursday night, before of his departure. You’re well aware of who you are. Every time I’ve seen all of you, I’ve been inspired.

“I’ll never be the same again.” What an extraordinary honor it has been to serve as the curator of this wonderful club for so long.

“Distance separates us, but not our hearts.”

Rafa Benitez first arrived at the club in July as head of sports science, before bringing Cristian Fernandez on board as a fitness rehabilitation coach last month as part of a staffing review.

Both had worked with Benitez at Newcastle United, and the Spaniard lauded Fernandez’s work with Fabian Delph after Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

“He (Delph) has been working with the new rehab coach and has come in stronger,” he said.

“However, we must remember that he has suffered injuries in the past and has missed 10 weeks of action, so we must keep him fit so he can provide us with multiple options in the center of the pitch.”

“I have a lot of confidence in my staff,” Benitez said in October regarding his approach at the club. “But if we have to do something, we will do it.” One thing I want to be clear about is that I am working to enhance each and every area. “It’s the supporters, the club, and the owners who have put money into it.” “The summary comes to an end.”