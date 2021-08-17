After a clever Everton transfer move, Demarai Gray must complete Brendan Rodgers’ challenge.

The pitches at Cadbury Athletic are claimed to be so near to the Bourneville factory that the players can sometimes smell the chocolate.

Demarai Gray, Everton’s newest signing, first tasted the sweet taste of football here as a child.

Now that he’s playing for the Toffees, who have a strong connection to candy according to their nickname, Everton Mints, the 25-year-old will be looking to wow the Goodison fans with a number of delectable displays.

The striker shone with Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Andros Townsend in the 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday, and he has been a standout performer this season.

Gray played for a junior club in the mid-90s that also had Daniel Sturridge on their books, and he immediately got the attention of Birmingham City, joining the Blues’ Under 11 squad in 2006.

The pacey winger really started to establish a name for himself while at St Andrews, moving up through the ranks.

“I recall watching him at the end of January last year in a 1-0 win against Bristol Rovers in what looked like a very promising junior line-up, lighting up the left hand side with his flair and trickery,” one Birmingham fan blog said at the time.

Gray would make 41 Championship appearances at the age of 18, scoring six goals, six months later in the 2014-15 season.

Gray continued to shine out wide, and after representing England at every age level, he had a slew of suitors by January 2016, including Roberto Martinez’s Everton, but he chose to join Leicester City.

When Gray came, the Foxes were in contention for the Premier League title, and in 10 appearances, he set up two goals as the team stunned the world by lifting the trophy in May.

Gray, despite his obvious potential, was never a certain starter and was primarily employed as a backup. Over the course of five years, he made 133 appearances for Leicester, 53 of which were starts and 80 of which were substitute appearances.

In 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19, he appeared in at least 30 games, but