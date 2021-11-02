After a Champions League goal, Liverpool fans sent Federico Chiesa a message.

On Tuesday night, Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa shone in the Champions League, assisting his club to a 4-2 victory over Zenit Saint-Petersburg.

The winger delivered one of Europe’s top club competition’s goals of the day, racing infield past a defender and slamming a ferocious shot past the goalie to make it 3-1.

The Italian made an impression for his country at the European Championships this summer, and he’s maintained that momentum into the new home season.

The former Fiorentina star has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past, and there’s no doubt his direct attacking style would be a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s red machine.

After Chiesa’s score, Reds fans were out in force on social media, and it appears the winger would be a popular addition if he were to trade Turin for Merseyside in the future.

Liverpool would benefit from adding another attacking option to their ranks, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane expected to be missing for a period in the new year due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chiesa, on the other hand, is currently the crown jewel of a promising Italian system, and luring him away from the Bianconeri in the near future would almost certainly require an enormous sum.

Juventus is now in tenth place in Serie A, but they have showed glimpses of their potential in the Champions League, winning all four of their group games, including one over European champions Chelsea.