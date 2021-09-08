After a call from the shadow government to go to war, Myanmar cell towers were attacked.

Witnesses and reports reported Wednesday that protesters in Myanmar destroyed roughly a dozen military-owned communications towers after the country’s self-proclaimed shadow government called for a “defensive war” against the junta.

Since the military seized power in February, the country has been in disarray, with large pro-democracy rallies, a violent crackdown, and fresh fighting with ethnic rebel factions in border areas.

According to local sources, more than 1,000 civilians have been killed and nearly 8,000 have been imprisoned.

In the town of Budalin in the central Sagaing area, protesters said they struck 11 mobile phone masts belonging to the military-owned Mytel, one of the country’s four main cell networks.

“Our goal is to eliminate the military-industrial complex. Their enterprises aid (them) in maintaining their dominance. As a result, we must destroy it,” a local participant in the operation told AFP.

Local television footage shows an explosion at the base of one tower, followed by the structure collapsing to the delight of onlookers.

Local sources told AFP that two other masts were destroyed nearby in the Sagaing district.

While attacks against military-owned infrastructure and enterprises have occurred before, Tuesday’s explosions follow the so-called National Unity Government’s call to arms (NUG).

The NUG, which claims to be the country’s legitimate government, is made up of exiled or hiding dissident MPs, many of them are members of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party.

On Tuesday, NUG acting president Duwa Lashi La urged residents to target military assets in their communities.

In a recorded video, he said, “We initiate a people’s defensive war against the junta.”

“All residents throughout Myanmar revolt against Min Aung Hlaing’s military terrorists.”

The NUG declared the formation of “people’s defense forces” in May, but they have yet to make a significant impact against the junta’s heavily armed, battle-hardened troops.

The military authorities, known as the State Administration Council (SAC), characterize the NUG and its affiliates as “terrorists” attempting to destabilize the country.

Zaw Min Tun, a spokesperson for the junta, accused the NUG of seeking publicity ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York next week, which will decide whether the junta or the shadow government should represent Myanmar.

“Terrorist groups are aware that they are on the verge of collapsing. That is why they are attempting to maintain their efforts in order to gain international attention,” stated Zaw Min Tun in a statement.

The regime has justified its power grab by claiming rampant corruption. Brief News from Washington Newsday.