After a British MP was stabbed to death, security has come under scrutiny.

Police claimed Saturday that the deadly stabbing of British legislator David Amess was a terrorist attack, as MPs called for tighter security after the second slaying of a UK politician while seeing constituents in just over five years.

On Friday, 69-year-old Conservative MP David Amess was stabbed to death while speaking with voters at a church in the small town of Leigh-on-Sea, east of London.

Police said they had apprehended a 25-year-old man and were looking into “a possible motive tied to Islamist extremism.”

The inquiry is in its “very early phases,” according to police, while many UK media outlets stated, citing sources, that the suspect is a British national with Somali ancestry.

The high-profile attack, which echoed the assassination of a pro-EU MP ahead of the Brexit referendum, horrified British lawmakers.

Following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox by a far-right extremist in June 2016, parliamentarians demanded action against what they described as a “growing tide” of public insults and threats against elected officials.

Kim Leadbeater, Cox’s sister and a member of Parliament in the same district, said Amess’ killing had left her “scared and afraid.”

“This is the danger we’re all taking, and it’ll worry a lot of MPs,” she added.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, instructed police across the country to examine security plans for all 650 members of Parliament on Friday.

Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle said there would be no “knee-jerk reactions,” but added, “We will take further measures if we need to.”

In The Guardian, Labour MP Chris Bryant stated that “reasonable precautions” were needed both in parliament, which is generally closely guarded, and in constituencies, where MPs frequently hold meetings in church halls and high-street offices.

“We don’t want to be enslaved by fortifications. But I don’t want another colleague to die in a horrific accident “Bryant continued.

MPs and their employees have been targeted before, but it is an uncommon occurrence.

However, Brexit, which has fueled deep political tensions and led to often harsh, partisan rhetoric, has brought their safety into sharp focus.

Before shooting and stabbing the 41-year-old MP outside her constituency meeting near Leeds, northern England, her assailant repeatedly said “Britain first.”

Between 2016 and 2020, 678 offences against parliamentarians were reported, according to a specific police unit established up to investigate threats against MPs in the aftermath.

Between 2016 and 2020, 678 offences against parliamentarians were reported, according to a specific police unit established up to investigate threats against MPs in the aftermath.

The majority (582) were for malicious messages, but there were also 46 cases of harassment, nine cases of terrorism, seven cases of threats, and one case of common.