After a brace by Holland, Liverpool fans lament Gini Wijnaldum’s choice.

With another flawless goal-scoring performance for Holland, Georginio Wijnaldum adds salt to Liverpool fans’ wounds.

Although the club and the player were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension for the 30-year-old, he continues to show those in control at the club what they will be missing next season when he tries his luck in Ligue 1.

Both Frank de Boer and Jurgen Klopp have different approaches to managing Wijnaldum, but it appears that the Dutch manager is getting the most out of his captain.

After his tournament opening against Ukraine, his brace against North Macedonia not only helped them to nine points in style, but it also moved him level with Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick as the tournament’s leading goal scorers.

Memphis Depay scored first in the first half, then turned provider by setting up Wijnaldum for his first goal, doubling their lead.

After Steven Berghuis’ initial shot was stopped, he made it three minutes later by tapping into the roof of the net on the rebound.

Liverpool fans were left reeling as Wijnaldum scored a brace in just eight minutes.

Wijnaldum currently ranks 15th among all-time goal scorers in Holland, ahead of Liverpool icon Dirk Kuyt and Marco van Basten. They will now face the third-placed team from Groups D, E, or F.

Following the conclusion of this summer’s European Championship, Wijnaldum will join his new Paris Saint-Germain teammates.