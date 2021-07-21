After a bike accident, an ex-champion tells bikers, “It’s Better To Be Safe Than Cool.”

Ray Allen has been attempting to live a healthy lifestyle since he retired from professional basketball.

The 46-year-old, on the other hand, described how he was out on a local bike ride when a car approached slowly behind him.

He tried to get out of the road while paying attention to the vehicle. But when he turned around, the automobile had vanished.

Allen looked ahead while his concentration was diverted and ran over a tree branch on the road.

Allen was thrown from his bike and landed flat on his face. He was able to rise and walk back to his house, but he was in shock.

His wife then drove him to the hospital to make sure Allen didn’t have any internal bleeding.

“My wife drove me to the hospital right away to make sure I didn’t have any internal bleeding. Allen posted on his Instagram account, “Had my vitals checked and a few X-rays taken and everything was fine.”

“Thank God for my helmet because, as you can see in the photo, I didn’t even realize my head had hit the ground. Even though I wasn’t riding fast, the earth took its toll. You can’t take your eyes off the road when you’re riding because something horrible could happen!”

Allen added that he shared the social media image to warn everyone about the necessity of wearing safety gear when participating in outdoor activities.

“At first, I was hesitant to write this since no one likes to be judged for their mistakes, but as you get older, you realize that life isn’t always about being cool or flawless. It’s all ok to be vulnerable! More significantly, I felt compelled to post this as a message to everyone to wear their helmets when riding!” Allen penned the text.