After a ‘astonishing’ Liverpool admission and an Andy Robertson tackle, Garth Crooks makes a Harry Kane claim.

Trent Alexander-consistency Arnold’s has been praised by BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks, who named the Liverpool star in his team of the week.

Last week’s 3-1 triumph over Newcastle saw the Reds right-back score a fantastic long-range strike.

In Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham, he set up Andy Robertson’s goal after his miracle shot against the Magpies.

Robertson headed in Alexander-instinctive Arnold’s cross for his 11th assist in all competitions this season.

Crooks hailed the 23-year-performances old’s against Newcastle and Tottenham, praising his passing ability in particular.

“Alexander-Arnold has been extraordinarily consistent so far this season,” says the coach “He told BBC Sport about it.

“His ball control and passing quality are unrivaled, and his goal against Newcastle flew past Martin Dubravka like a missile.” His volleyed cross against Spurs in the opening half was simply incredible.” Crooks’ team of the week didn’t just include Alexander-Arnold; Robertson was also included after an exciting afternoon against Spurs.

The Scottish left-back also assisted Diogo Jota’s goal before receiving a red card for a wild swipe at Emerson Royal.

Crroks explained: “I don’t think I’ve ever chosen a player who supplied an assist, then went on to score a goal and then was sent off in the same game.

“However, I didn’t think Andy Robertson’s challenge on Emerson Royal was any more offensive than Harry Kane’s – and yet the England captain stayed on the field.”