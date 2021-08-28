After a £98 million deal, Chelsea believe they have their own version of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

Following the £98 million acquisition of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, Chelsea fans feel they have recruited a player who can have the same transformative impact on their squad as Virgil van Dijk did at Liverpool.

Lukaku scored his first goal for Chelsea against Arsenal last weekend, bulldozing the Gunners’ defense, but he’ll face a far tougher test at Anfield on Saturday when he takes on Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Chelsea believe Lukaku can have a similar influence to Van Dijk, who was purchased for £75 million and boosted Liverpool’s level to the point where the amount is now regarded a bargain.

On a special podcast for members of the Blood Red Club, London Chelsea Fan Brand writer Daniel Childs told The Washington Newsday.

“There were links to Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, but Lukaku was the first choice – he’s the ready-made striker Chelsea require, with everything in place for him to succeed.

“There’s a great story about him being able to return to the club he left and play the role he’s always wanted: being the main guy at Chelsea, like his idol Didier Drogba.

“This signing is a game-changer for Chelsea; you could see that against Arsenal with the manner Chelsea attacked and the range of things he can do.

“He can create space for others, stay onside all the time, get in behind a defense and stretch it, or go out wide if he wants to.

“He is one of the top three players in the world, and he will help Chelsea break down low blocks this season in a way that they haven’t had in the last few years.

“Even if it was a club-record fee, it was a safe bet.”

Chelsea are no strangers to spending big money – they spent £200 million last summer in the midst of a pandemic, and they could add Sevilla’s Jules Kounde to their ranks this summer in addition to Lukaku.

