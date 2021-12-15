After a 7-0 win, Pep Guardiola praises his ‘exceptional’ midfielder, saying, ‘He Can Play In 3-4 Positions.’

After Manchester City’s 7-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Tuesday, Pep Guardiola praised Jack Grealish, calling the midfielder “exceptional.”

At the Eithad Stadium, Phil Foden scored the opener eight minutes after the kick-off, before Grealish doubled City’s lead five minutes later. In the 32nd minute, Kevin de Bruyne scored City’s third goal, and the score remained the same at halftime.

Soon after the game resumed in the second half, Riyad Mahrez made it 4-0. In the 62nd minute, De Bruyne scored his second goal. The final two goals of the game were scored by City’s defenders, John Stones and Nathan Ake, as Leeds were trounced.

De Bruyne has had a difficult season so far in 2021-22, missing four games due to an ankle injury and another four after contracting coronavirus. The Belgian international had had two goals in 17 competitive appearances prior to the game against Leeds.

“We’re sturdy at the back, and we only give up a few chances. The team is doing exceptionally well. I said in training the last two or three days that this guy [Kevin de Bruyne] is humble enough to accept that he has to work. He’s incredible. We require his assistance. He’s extremely vital to us “In a post-match interview on Tuesday, Guardiola was cited by BBC Sport as stating.

Grealish is the most expensive English player in European soccer history, having transferred from Aston Villa to Man City for $132 million in the summer of 2021.

“He [Jack Grealish] is a fantastic player. I don’t pass judgment on players based on their objectives. I’m interested in seeing how they act and make decisions. He has the ability to play in three or four positions “In the same interview, Guardiola added.

Stones’ influence was also acknowledged by the Spanish management.

“They are such sincere and humble gentlemen. The national team uses John Stones at center-back, but we needed him at full-back. I’m overjoyed for him. We’re proud of how we’re playing right now “Guardiola remarked.

Manchester City now leads the Premier League with 41 points, but they have played one game more than title contenders Liverpool FC and Chelsea.