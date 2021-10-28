After a £581 million boost, where does Liverpool’s John W Henry rank among the Premier League’s wealthiest owners?

Liverpool’s major owner, John W Henry, has profited handsomely from his business transactions in 2021.

Since the latest Forbes rankings in April 2021, Henry’s net worth has increased by $800 million (£581 million), with his fortune rising from $2.8 billion (£2.04 billion) to $3.6 billion (£2.62 billion) in just seven months.

Henry, 72, is ranked 318th on Forbes magazine’s ‘Forbes 400′ list, which rates the wealthiest persons in America. The rise in valuations of Liverpool, which Henry acquired in 2010, and the Boston Red Sox, which Henry has owned through FSG since 2002, has played a role, as has the expansion of the FSG business, which included a $750 million investment from RedBird Capital Partners in March and a $725 million investment into LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment company earlier this month.

In the United States, Henry is ranked 35th among the country’s wealthiest owners, with the FSG portfolio encompassing NASCAR club Roush Fenway Racing, as well as Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox.

Henry also controls the Boston Globe newspaper and related media platforms, which he bought from the New York Times Company for $70 million in 2013. Linda Pizzuti Henry, his wife, is the current CEO of Boston Globe Media Partners.

But, when it comes to net wealth, where does Henry stand among Premier League owners?

Last year, Henry’s fortune put him outside the top ten, on par with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. After such a successful season, he has now gone further ahead of the Toffees owner, albeit only by one place to 11th, passing Southampton owner Gao Jisheng.

FSG’s performance as a business is a key factor in Liverpool’s success on the field, with the company’s model focusing on reinvesting as much as it can into the team through earnings created by the club.

Whereas wealthy benefactors such as Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich have played a part, Henry’s role has been different, and his personal fortune and the business’s strength have been separated. “Summary concludes.” FSG is appreciated in its whole.