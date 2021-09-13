After a 4-1 victory, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his star goal scorer will not play in all of his team’s games.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indicated on Saturday that he will limit Cristiano Ronaldo’s workload this season and that the Portuguese star will not play every game.

Ronaldo had a remarkable second debut for Manchester United against Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday, having recently returned to Old Trafford. The 36-year-old attacker scored a brace in Manchester United’s 4-1 victory, putting the Red Devils atop the Premier League table for 2021-22.

Despite the fact that Ronaldo had only trained for a week prior to the Leeds match, his presence on the field this weekend at Old Trafford made a huge difference.

“The thing with Cristiano is that he takes such good care of himself, so I’m confident he’ll recover soon, plus he’s already had a pre-season. Of course, getting everyone up and running, as well as getting him up and going and giving him 90 minutes, is critical. There is, of course, a game on Tuesday (against Young Boys). We’ll see what we can come up with. But, no, leaving him out isn’t impossible. After the Leeds game, Solskjaer was cited by Reuters as saying, “He is 36, Mason [Greenwood] is 19, so it’s the same, I have to manage his minutes, and I have to manage a 36-year-minutes old’s as well.”

One of Manchester United’s traditions is for new players to address the team and even perform a song after joining the club. Solskjaer also revealed that Ronaldo made a motivational speech in front of the entire squad at the team hotel on Friday night.

“Everyone who joins the team must introduce themselves – not everyone knew his name before, but now they do!” During his post-match press conference, Solskjaer cracked a joke.

“He [Ronaldo] goes about his business. He motivates everyone, he gets everyone focused around the place, he sets high standards for himself, which he then sets for his teammates and us, and that’s why he’s accomplished so much in his career. He’s grown as a player, he’s a different type of player than when he left, but he’s still a ruthless and clinical striker, he smells the big moments and detects when there are goals,” Solskjaer said in the news conference, according to Man United’s official website.

