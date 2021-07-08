After a £36 million transaction, Liverpool has been urged to respond with ‘two or three’ moves to Man City.

To compete with Manchester City for the Premier League crown, Liverpool will need to make “two or three” more acquisitions this summer.

Ray Houghton, a former Reds league and FA Cup champion, believes that replacing Gini Wijnaldum should be a priority heading into next season.

Despite playing a crucial part under Jurgen Klopp since joining in 2016, Wijnaldum left Liverpool on a free transfer in June, joining Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds have already spent £36 million on Ibrahima Konate, but the defender is the sole newcomer to Anfield this summer, according to Houghton, who believes that more business is needed to challenge title holders City.

“I’m sure Jurgen will have two or three players, but it’s just a question of funding,” he told the Express. I’m not familiar with Liverpool’s financial condition because it’s not something I’m interested in.

“What I do know is that you have to be adding to your team if you want to be competitive. Every year, you need at least two or three new faces, even if it’s only for different voices in the locker room or to provide a different depth to your game.”

In the centre back position, Konate joins Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez, who all missed significant time last season due to injury, as well as Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

Liverpool isn’t expected to sign a midfielder to replace Wijnaldum anytime soon, but Houghton believes his old club needs to strengthen the position.

He went on to say, “It all depends on how much money Jurgen has to spend and who the targets are within their price range.” “I’m sure he’s on the lookout for a center-back and a center-midfielder.

“Gini Wijnaldum has left, which is a major loss for Liverpool since he was so consistent, so that will be a focus for them.

“James Milner isn’t going to keep going indefinitely. Jordan Henderson has struggled with injuries for the past year or so.

"These are the elements Jurgen will take into account when determining what he needs to do.