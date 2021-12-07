After a 3-2 loss, Chelsea’s rising star sends a message to his teammates: ‘Step up’ and ‘React.’

After Chelsea’s 3-2 setback to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, Mason Mount has encouraged his teammates to “stand up” and react.

Chelsea had earned two victories in their last four league games. As a result, they have slid from first to third position in the table, two points behind leaders Manchester City.

In their previous match, the Blues were defeated 3-2 by West Ham at the London Stadium. Thiago Silva scored the game’s first goal, but Manuel Lanzini equalized with a successful penalty kick in the 40th minute.

Mount’s 44th-minute goal gave Chelsea the lead again just before the half-time break. However, a few minutes into the second half, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen equalized before Arthur Masuaku scored the game’s winner.

“I haven’t received it yet, but it doesn’t really matter.” We play for three points and want to stay at the top of the league, but we’ve come away with nothing tonight,” Mount told Chelsea’s official website in a recent interview.

Chelsea’s performance was poor even against Watford, but a late victory from Hakim Ziyech had rescued Thomas Tuchel’s team at Vicarage Road. Even the German coach conceded that his team put up a “sloppy display” and that they were fortunate to come out on top.

“It’s been a difficult week.” The Watford game was a win, but it might have gone other way, and we just skimmed by, therefore this one is a loss. As the coach stated, it may be a stumbling block, but the players must rise to the occasion and perform well in the next game. We have to react to this performance because we need to get back on track,” Mount added.

Mount has had a good season with Chelsea so far, scoring five goals in 18 competitive outings. He has scored all of his goals in the Premier League, where he has also provided four assists.