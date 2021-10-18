After a 3-1 win, Barcelona manager Koeman praises his $195 million star, saying he’always believed’ in him.

Philippe Coutinho scored in FC Barcelona’s 3-1 La Liga victory over Valencia on Sunday, and Ronald Koeman praised him, stating he has “always believed” in the midfielder.

Coutinho might gain a bigger position in the team if he doesn’t get hurt too often, according to Barcelona’s head coach.

Coutinho scored Barcelona’s third goal against Valencia after coming off the bench. It was the Brazilian’s first goal in the top level since late 2020. He only made 14 competitive appearances for the Catalans last season owing to a ruptured outer meniscus that kept him out for the duration of the season.

At the post-match press conference, reporters asked Koeman about Coutinho’s performance on Sunday, and he said, “It was good.” He was excellent when he first entered the game. We were able to better control the game with his independence. He knows how to put the ball in the back of the net. He’s taken a significant stride forward, and I’ve always believed in Coutinho. He’s becoming better and better in terms of his physical condition.” Coutinho, who joined Barcelona for $195 million in 2018, has failed to establish himself as a permanent member of the squad.

Earlier in the day, Memphis Depay scored from the penalty spot after Barcelona was awarded a penalty after Ansu Fati was fouled as he approached the goal. In response to the heated debates over the contentious penalty, Koeman stated, “You may debate whether or not it is a penalty. The referee has blown his whistle, and the VAR has not entered, so it is a penalty.” Sergio Aguero made his Barcelona debut in the league game against Valencia, coming off the bench in the 87th minute. Meanwhile, after Valencia scored just five minutes after the whistle, Ansu Fati, who had recently returned to action after a long injury layoff, equalized.

“It’s the same situation as with Ansu. Because of his skill and experience, he is a vital player. We want to give him minutes so that he can help the squad physically. It is a fitness issue, not a quality issue “Koeman added.

Barcelona has moved up to seventh place in the 2021-22 La Liga table with their latest victory. The Blaugrana play Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League in midweek before returning to prepare for a long-awaited El Clasico match against Real Madrid on Oct. 24.