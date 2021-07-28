After a £27 million deal, Everton have found a business match made in heaven.

The classic Everton adage goes, “If you know your history,” and hummel certainly knows theirs.

For this season’s third kit, the Danish kit manufacturer has dug deep into Everton’s illustrious past to create a “reinterpretation of Everton’s pioneering away strip from the late 1950s.”

Hummel have taken the yellow, navy blue, and white of the fifties and given the kit a fresh twist for the upcoming 2021-22 season, worn by the legendary Dave Hickson during the same era that future captain Brian Labone broke into the team – there was even a B. Godfrey in the squad, former Wales international Brian – hummel have taken the yellow, navy blue, and white of the fifties and given the kit a fresh twist for the upcoming 2021-22

This year’s strip has a vertical stripe rather than a horizontal stripe, as the shirt of yesterday gets catapulted into current times. It was heavily inspired by the jersey that the Blues also wore in Europe during the 1961-62 season.

The level of care and precision that Hummel has put into creating one-of-a-kind and bespoke Everton uniforms is incredible.

Since partnering with the Toffees on a three-year arrangement worth over £9 million per season in 2020, the experts at the sportswear manufacturer’s HQ have clearly scoured past Everton shirts.

Hummel has designed kits that are brilliantly unique to the club, using the Toffees’ historical heritage to stimulate their inspiration.

Last season’s home shirt featured an extended and embossed representation of Z Cars’ sound-bar diagonally across the royal blue shirt, while the away strip featured amber tops and socks with blue shorts.

Classic.

Everton debuted their new away kit, which pays homage to one of the club’s first shirts, on the final day of the previous season against Manchester City.

The shirt features a “statement burnt orange sash” inspired by Everton’s Black Watch team from 1881-82.

Meanwhile, the house kit boasts a striking two-tone “dazzle” design inspired by the city of Liverpool and its docks’ involvement in painting navy ships with the creative and vivid livery during WWI.

Every time a new kit is shown, it’s like getting a history lesson. Every jersey has struck a chord with the club’s ardent supporters because it is informative, interesting, and unique.

