After a £2.6 billion deal, Real Madrid and Barcelona may alter Liverpool’s transfer landscape.

La Liga, Spain’s biggest domestic football league, has agreed to sell 10% of its business to a private equity firm.

La Liga has agreed to a €3 billion (£2.6 billion) contract with sports investors CVC Capital Partners, who sought and failed to land a similar deal with Italy’s Serie A earlier this year.

The contract is still up for a vote among clubs, and it might fail if the two biggest, Barcelona and Real Madrid, take a same stance as teams like Juventus and Inter Milan in Italian football, who thought the £1.5 billion deal for a similar proportion to be too low.

The terms are more lenient for Spanish clubs than for Italian clubs, with the Financial Times reporting that a sum of around £2.1 billion will be distributed to La Liga member clubs to help alleviate the effects of the pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on the finances of Barcelona and Real Madrid more than most in the last 18 months.

Barcelona recently secured a £430 million restructuring loan from Goldman Sachs, according to Barca sources speaking to L’Esportiu, a deal that would provide stability to a club that needs to slash £200 million from its wage bill before re-registering Lionel Messi, let alone their new free transfer signings Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay.

Real’s newest records indicate a €300 million (£215 million) deficit despite the fact that they haven’t spent a penny on transfers since signing Eden Hazard for £100 million from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

In normal circumstances, it is widely assumed that Barcelona and Real Madrid are dynamic forces in the transfer market, with the two Spanish giants being the most attractive “destination” clubs for players. But, as a result of their inability to sign players other than on free transfers, the market has become flatter than it would have been otherwise, and certain huge transactions that had been mooted have simply not been permitted to materialize.

