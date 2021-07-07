After a £18 million profit and “amazing” improvement, Newcastle United has sent a clear message to Everton and Rafa Benitez.

Newcastle’s loss is Everton’s gain, according to the word from St James’ Park.

And other fans believe that if Rafa Benitez had remained in charge in the North East, their club would have been competing for European qualifying.

Instead, Newcastle supporters lament his contentious exit in 2019, struggle to rally around his replacement, and now perceive Everton as a club whose fortunes are poised to turn around.

“If you back him financially at Everton, you’ll win something next season,” claimed Steve Wraith, a prominent Newcastle supporter.

“If Rafa Benitez had signed a new contract and been given the resources Steve Bruce has been given…..the squad would be in the top eight, if not contending for the top six,” says Alex Hurst, a board member of the Newcastle United Supporters’ Trust.

Benitez’s selection as Everton manager has been immensely divisive, and it has been the most divisive appointment in the club’s history.

In 2016, the Spaniard was warmly greeted at Newcastle, but four years later, many Blues fans are outraged at the choice to replace Carlo Ancelotti with the former Liverpool manager.

The testimonials from United supporters, on the other hand, could not be more flattering.

They said they were “crushed” when he left at the conclusion of his contract, and Benitez’s departure was blamed for 10,000 fans refusing to renew their season tickets in protest.

“Despite being shafted in the transfer market each season, the progress we saw under Rafa Benitez was phenomenal each season,” Hurst added.

“Because manager Rafa Benitez, the club went from relegation and financial oblivion in the 18-19 season to being highly lucrative. The club made a £18 million profit and had plenty of cash on hand.

"Rafa Benitez has stated that he did not want to pay £40 million for Joelinton, which is the worst piece of business ever done by a Premier League team due to his abysmal performance. Rafa Benitez saw right through it and would have spent those funds on players who would have enhanced the club. I believe Newcastle United would be flying as a football team right now, with a lot more paying fans and a bright future."