After a £179 million shopping spree, Liverpool could be in line for a transfer bonanza.

When Liverpool fans look around the Premier League and see the transfer business their nearest competitors are planning, they have every reason to be concerned.

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, and are now considering a move for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, while Manchester City are interested in both Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

Chelsea are rumored to be interested in signing Erling Haaland, while Leicester City have already signed Patson Daka and Boubakary Soumare.

Of course, Jurgen Klopp has been no slouch in the transfer market, with the Reds moving quickly to get Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig back in May, but it hasn’t stopped Liverpool fans from being concerned that their time may be left behind.

After all, their Premier League title defense collapsed after the New Year, and they finished 17 points behind City last season.

But, while Liverpool’s competitors make their moves in the transfer market, it’s unclear what else the Reds will do this summer.

Former striker Danny Ings might provide Liverpool with a financial windfall this summer.

Because he wants to test himself at a higher level, the England international has rejected down a lucrative new contract with Southampton, which would have made him the club’s highest-paid player ever.

The 28-year-old has previously been connected with Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, and with his contract scheduled to expire next summer, the Saints must decide whether to cash in on him now or risk losing him for nothing when his current contract expires.

And, because to a provision contained in the transaction that brought the striker to St. Mary’s in the first place, Liverpool will be keeping a careful eye on his status.

Since joining Southampton permanently from Liverpool in the summer of 2019, the 28-year-old has re-established his status as one of the Premier League’s deadliest marksmen after an injury-plagued spell at Anfield.

