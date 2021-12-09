After a £142 million Liverpool facelift, the truth about Mohamed Salah emerges at Barcelona.

Barcelona’s chances of finishing second in their Champions League group, which included Bayern Munich, Benfica, and Dynamo Kyiv, seemed remote at first.

Their dire financial situation saw them lose their talisman Lionel Messi and send Antoine Griezmann on loan to rivals Atletico Madrid, but with players like Pedri and Ansu Fati establishing themselves at an elite level, and a Nou Camp hero in Xavi returning to the club as manager, it appeared as if they would at least have some foundations on which to build, and certainly enough to get out of a fairly average group, bar Bayern.

On Wednesday evening, they were eliminated from the Champions League when Bayern Munich put them to the sword with brutal efficiency. Benfica finished second in the group and advanced to the knockout stage despite their defeat.

It was the latest hammer blow to a football club that is still groping in the dark as it tries to deal with the pandemic’s reckless spending, a football club that reported a £412.7 million loss in their most recent published accounts in October, a football club whose revenues were £169 million less than the £710 million budgeted.

It’s a club that’s in shambles.

The Nou Camp club is now the sick man of Europe, out of the Champions League, seventh in La Liga and behind the likes of Rayo Vallecano, and nowhere near making a push for qualification for next season’s Champions League, not to mention the challenges of losing sponsorship deals from major partners such as Rakuten.

In recent years, Liverpool and Barcelona have become increasingly linked. Whether it was the Reds’ strong-arming of Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho in the transfer market, or the Reds pulling off one of European football’s greatest comebacks en route to the Champions League title in 2019, their recent past has been tumultuous.

After Barcelona came calling, both Suarez and Coutinho left. When the overtures were played, it was as it had been in European football for many years. “The summary has come to an end.”