After a 12-month delay, UEFA is hoping for a record-breaking Women’s Euro in 2022.

The countdown to the women’s European Championship begins a year later than expected on Thursday, when the draw for Euro 2022 takes place in Manchester.

From July 3 to July 31, England will host the event, which aims to break attendance records for women’s football. The tournament will begin at Manchester United’s Old Trafford and conclude at Wembley Stadium.

The hosts are seeking to win a major women’s international competition for the first time in their history.

In each of the last two World Cups and Euro 2017, the Lionesses have lost in the semi-finals.

England will undoubtedly kick off the tournament at Old Trafford, with organisers seeking to shatter the 41,300 attendance record for a women’s European Championship encounter.

The tournament’s top seeds and contenders include the Netherlands, France, and Germany, as well as Olympic silver medalists Sweden and a quickly improving Spain team studded with Champions League winners who play their club football for Barcelona.

The other qualifiers are Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Northern Ireland, Norway, Russia, and Switzerland, which UEFA expects will be the largest European women’s sports event ever in terms of attendance.

Games will be held in Premier League stadiums in Brentford, Brighton, and Southampton, as well as smaller sites in Leigh, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Rotherham, and Sheffield.

“This was in addition to the necessity to strike the proper tournament balance. Setting a lofty ticket goal – with over 700,000 tickets available for fans – while aiming for sold-out venues wherever possible “Sue Campbell, the director of women’s football for the English Football Association, said as much.

“We believe we’ve struck the right balance in the sites and towns we’ve chosen, with England’s Lionesses set to play all of their group stage games at Premier League facilities throughout the country.”

The coronavirus pandemic hit women’s football hard at a time when participation and popularity were skyrocketing following a triumphant 2019 World Cup in France.

Even the elite end of the women’s game was treated as an afterthought as governing organizations hurried to restart men’s games as soon as possible in order to ensure valuable TV revenue.

Between March 2020 and February this year, the Lionesses did not play a game, and the 2019/20 Women’s Super League season was canceled with roughly a quarter of the games remaining.

The women's Euro was also pushed back a year to accommodate for this.