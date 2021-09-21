After a 1-1 draw, Ronald Koeman praises a Barcelona player for his “excellent attitude.”

FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman praised defender Ronald Araujo after the Uruguayan scored the equalizer against Granada on Monday, securing a point for the hosts in La Liga.

Domingos Duarte, a Portuguese center-back, stunned the Catalans with a goal that put Granada ahead 1-0 just two minutes after the game began at Camp Nou. Barcelona put 54 crosses into the box in search of an equalizer before Araujo headed one in late in the game.

Barcelona dropped points in the league just days after losing their Champions League opener 3-0 to Bayern Munich.

According to Spanish daily Marca, Koeman described Araujo as a “wonderful professional with a good mentality” in a post-match interview Monday, stressing his importance.

The Barcelona manager, who was accused of violating Barcelona’s offensive traditions by taking a direct approach on the field instead of a more indirect method, went on to add that the current Catalan side is not the same as it was eight years ago.

“Take a look at our roster. We did everything we could. We don’t have any of the tiki-taka players. We must experiment with our own personal style. I believe we performed admirably and could have won with a little more time. In the first half, the basic strategy was 4-3-3, but I had to make adjustments based on what I had on the bench. Barcelona today is not the same as it was eight years ago. After Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Granada, Koeman was quoted by Marca as saying in an interview, “That’s the way it is.”

Barcelona are in the midst of a serious injury issue as they adjust to life without Lionel Messi, who left the club to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. For Monday’s match, they were missing Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite, Pedri, Jordi Alba, Sergio Aguero, and Ansu Fati.

“When Ansu Fati and Dembele return, we’ll be different because we’ll have more depth, but they’re not fit right now, so we’ll have to find other options,” Koeman added. Following Messi’s departure, Ansu Fati was recently designated Barcelona’s new No. 10 player.

The Dutchman praised Granada’s outstanding defense at Camp Nou, but noted that a draw with these opponents would be unacceptable.

“There were no empty spots. They defended with a large number of players on the back line. At the very least, we evened the score, but it’s too bad we lost two points. You can’t be satisfied with a stalemate versus Granada. We fought hard and achieved well in the competition. Brief News from Washington Newsday.