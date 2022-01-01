After 2021, Everton must keep three New Year’s resolutions.

As a result, the year 2021 comes to a disappointing conclusion.

Following the exciting 1-1 draw with Chelsea two weeks ago, a string of postponed matches have proven to be the end of a year that had many promising moments.

This was the year Everton beat Liverpool at Anfield for the first time, albeit it was marred by the fact that no fans were present.

After ending a long run of defeats away from Arsenal in April, Demarai Gray delivered a spectacular piledriver earlier this month to put the Gunners to the sword yet again – this time at Goodison Park.

That goal may not even be the best of the season, as Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andros Townsend both scored spectacular goals at Goodison Park against Southampton and Burnley, respectively.

Everton finished the calendar year with 49 points, 42 goals scored, and 58 goals conceded throughout the last 12 months of the Premier League.

The Blues finish 2020 in second place after a strong start to the previous season, but they begin the following calendar year in 15th place. That’s a significant distinction.

Without a doubt, the year 2021 has been one of the most turbulent in the club’s chaotic recent history.

On the pitch, defeats at home to Fulham, Newcastle, Sheffield United, Burnley, and the collapse against Watford would all be terrible if they happened separately, let alone all at the same time.

Things have been considerably more tumultuous in the stands and in the backroom.

Another managerial resignation, one of the most contentious appointments in Merseyside football history, board protests, and Marcel Brands’ tenure on Merseyside cut short.

All of this happened in a 12-month period. Following this club might be really exhausting at times.

Many of the year’s more contentious features occurred in the second half, creating an unusual atmosphere around the club as we approach towards 2022.

Last year at this time, there was a genuine sense of optimism. Things appeared to be headed in the right direction with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm and players of James Rodriguez’s caliber on the team.

Football, unfortunately, is a sport that. “The summary has come to an end.”