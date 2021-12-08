After 20 years in Formula One, Raikkonen says he “wouldn’t change a thing.”

While all eyes will be on the headline drama of Lewis Hamilton vs. Max Verstappen this weekend in Abu Dhabi, another world champion will make his final outing in a Formula One car.

Kimi Raikkonen, who made his Formula One debut for Sauber in the 2001 Australian Grand Prix, will start his 349th and final race on Sunday, but he says he “wouldn’t change a thing” and has no regrets about retiring.

“F1 takes up a lot of time for me, but it’s never been my primary focus,” the 2007 world champion told AFP.

“I’ve lived my entire life outside.” F1 is not the most important thing in my life. My schedule today has an impact on my entire family, so I’m looking forward to the day when I don’t have anything planned and can do anything they want.” The 42-year-old is no stranger to retirement, and Valtteri Bottas will take over as Alfa Romeo’s driver next year. He attempted it before and missed the 2010 and 2011 seasons, but it only gave him more time to race in NASCAR and the global rally championship.

This time around, a transition inside motor sports appears unlikely, despite Raikkonen’s admirers urging him to run for the presidency of both Formula One and Finland.

“That would be great,” he says, a strange smile on his face. “This isn’t F1. It would be more difficult than Finland. There won’t be an F1 race because there’s too much politics… Take a look at this place (in Saudi Arabia), where money is king.” Raikkonen has always been his own man, earning the moniker ‘The Iceman’ in part due to his terse responses to media throughout the years.

“In my head, that’s how things works.” He says, “I tell it like it is.”

Raikkonen also admits that as he carved out his own route in his career, he wasn’t always the best listener.

“I believe I was offered a lot of advise but ignored it.” I’ve always believed that you should live your life for yourself, not for others.

“At work, I wouldn’t do much of what I’m asked if I had the choice, but with your life, how you live it… you live it for yourself.” If you try to live your life as someone else would, you may succeed for a year or two, but it will not end well.

“I’m glad I. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.