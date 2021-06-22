Bjorn Engels leaves Aston Villa for Royal Antwerp after 19 games in two years.

Bjorn Engels leaves Aston Villa for Royal Antwerp after 19 games in two years.

The Aston Villa defender Bjorn Engels has completed his move to Royal Antwerp.

The centre-back signed a five-year contract with the Bosuilstadion last week, and his physical has now been completed.

He joined Villa in 2019 from Reims, where he scored one goal in 19 appearances across all competitions.

After starting his career as a part of Club Brugge’s youth system, Engles returns to Belgium.

“Aston Villa would like to thank Bjorn for his time at the club and wish him all the best in the future,” the club said in a statement.