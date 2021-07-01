After 15 years as goalkeeping coach at Dundee, Bobby Geddes is stepping down.

Bobby Geddes has resigned as goalkeeping coach at Dundee, according to the Dens Park club.

In 2006, the former goalie returned to the Tayside club as a coach after playing with them at the start of his career.

“Dundee Football Club can confirm that Bobby Geddes has left the club following the expiration of his contract,” said a statement on the club’s official website.

“Bobby has been the club’s goalkeeping coach for the past 15 years.

“He played for Dens for ten years and was inducted into the Dundee FC Hall of Fame in 2016 with a Special Recognition Award.

“We want to thank Bobby for his contributions to the club and wish him the best of luck in the future.”