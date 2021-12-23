After 10 minutes against Leicester City, Liverpool star claims he should have been sent off.

Tyler Morton, according to Kevin Phillips, was fortunate not to be sent off in the first ten minutes of Liverpool’s penalty shootout win over Leicester on Wednesday night.

For his overzealous challenge on Ricardo Pereira, Morton received a yellow card.

Jamie Vardy put Leicester up a two-goal lead before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drew one back for the Gunners.

Leicester’s two-goal advantage was regained by James Maddison, but Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino forced a shootout, which Caoimhin Kelleher won.

Former England striker Phillips believes Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri has every reason to be irritated by referee Andrew Madley.

“In the game, there was a difficult decision. If I were Brendan Rodgers, I’d be a little irritated by Tyler Morton’s challenge. “Perhaps he should have been deported,” Phillips speculated.

“At first glance, we assumed it was a naughty one, but upon closer inspection, it’s a straight red card.”

“I don’t give a damn what people say. You could say it evens out over the course of the season, as evidenced by Harry Kane’s challenge on Robertson last week.

“He should have seen red there since that was a bad challenge.” It is a setback for them. It was an incredible opportunity to go to the semi-finals.”