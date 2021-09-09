Afghans still wait for flights to flee the Taliban.

When hundreds of Afghans wishing to flee the approaching Taliban regime were denied access to Kabul airport last month, many began looking for other options.

Hundreds of people attempted a daring sprint for the airport in Mazar-i-Sharif, a city 300 kilometers (185 miles) to the north on a route riddled with Taliban checkpoints.

Many more are still waiting for authorization to board charter planes that were crowdfunded by people and businesses.

Nama Vanier of development and research business Sayara, who has obtained private money for two Airbus A340 passenger jets for 680 Afghans, said, “Several hundred more are waiting in Mazar-i-Sharif.”

“They are aid workers, foreign company employees, and journalists, including a female reporter who was the target of an assassination attempt,” she added.

Vanier, who assisted 51 Afghans and their families in boarding aircraft from Kabul, claimed the bottleneck was frequently caused by Washington.

“Our understanding is that the Taliban would be amenable if there was substantial support from American authorities,” Vanier said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was working around the clock to make the flights possible, but that on-ground resources were limited.

“We’ve made it clear to the Taliban — these charters must be free to leave,” he said on Wednesday.

He added that the US was pressuring the Taliban to reopen Kabul airport to commercial flights so that individuals who wanted to leave Afghanistan could do so securely.

Marina LeGree of Ascend Athletics, a women’s rights organization, is attempting to rescue a group of young Afghan women and their families.

“Nothing is moving,” she expressed her dissatisfaction. “It feels like we’ve been sold out.”

Former US soldier and lawyer Eric Montalvo, who was engaged in the evacuation attempt from Mazar-i-Sharif, has accused the US of neglecting to give the documents required for the Afghans to depart.

More than 123,000 foreign nationals and Afghans were evacuated during a frantic two-week international airlift operation out of Kabul before the last US soldier flew out ahead of their 20-year war’s August 31 deadline.

Farid Ahmadi was supposed to fly out on August 26, but just hours before his departure, a suicide bomber from the Islamic State of Khorasan detonated outside the airport, killing dozens of people.

Ahmadi received a call in the middle of the night instructing him to travel to Mazar-i-Sharif instead.

He gathered his coworkers and their families, and they all boarded a bus for a nine-hour journey.

On its long journey, Taliban soldiers halted the bus multiple times.

"We told them we were going to do it.