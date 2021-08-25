Afghans rush to flee the Taliban as new hope for more time emerges.

Afghans rushed to flee Taliban authority on Thursday, but Western sources claimed the organization had promised that some evacuations would be allowed after the US exit deadline next week.

Since August 14, over 80,000 people have been evacuated, yet vast throngs remain outside Kabul airport, seeking to flee the Taliban’s threat of reprisals and repression.

Even after Tuesday’s stoppage, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban had made agreements to let Americans, “at-risk” Afghans, and people from other countries to leave.

Blinken told reporters, “They have an obligation to keep that guarantee and provide safe passage for everyone who desires to exit the country.”

He also stated that out of the 6,000 Americans who expressed a desire to leave Afghanistan, at least 4,500 have already left.

Blinken commented just hours after Germany’s envoy in Kabul said a Taliban negotiator told him Afghans with the proper documents may leave after the deadline, which US President Joe Biden acknowledged on Tuesday.

Thousands of Afghans are being flown out every day by Washington and its allies on massive military transporters, but the process is becoming increasingly arduous and urgent.

Many Afghans fear a recurrence of the Taliban’s horrific five-year rule, as well as severe retaliation for cooperating with foreign forces, Western missions, and the former US-backed government.

Women, who were largely barred from education and jobs and could only leave the house with a male escort under the group’s leadership from 1996 to 2001, are particularly concerned.

The airport in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, is in disarray as US-led troops strive to keep a secure perimeter for evacuation aircraft while being mobbed by anxious Afghans.

Some people have foreign passports, visas, or travel authorization, but the majority do not. At least eight individuals have perished as a result of the mayhem.

“Does anyone… ANYONE… have a contact inside the airport?” one American implored in a WhatsApp group set up to share information on how to get to the airport.

“My guy worked with us from 2010 to 2015 and now needs to go out with his family of five. This is a disaster.”

The Taliban has also been accused of obstructing or restricting access to the airport for many people trying to get there, though they deny this.

Biden stated that the Taliban were assisting, but that there was also a “acute and growing risk” of an attack by the Islamic State’s regional affiliate.

Despite the horrific events at Kabul airport, the Taliban have maintained control.