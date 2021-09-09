Afghans are worried about losing their jobs and money as a result of the Taliban’s takeover.

Latifa Alizada was the provider for her family, supporting for her three young boys and unemployed husband as a nurse at one of Kabul’s biggest hospitals.

She, too, is jobless and scared about the future since the Taliban stormed into Afghanistan’s capital.

The 27-year-old quit her job at Jamhuriat Hospital when the radical Islamist group warned she wouldn’t be paid and enforced restrictions requiring her to wear a face cover and be separated from her male coworkers.

“I quit my work because I didn’t get paid. She said this while holding the hands of two of her sons, who were chewing on sweetcorn cobs.

“If I get there, they tell me I can’t work in this outfit. Working with men is not a good idea. Collaborate with women.’ At a street market in Kabul, she told AFP, “This is impossible.”

“Because we are medical workers, there is no distinction between men and women for us.”

Afghans like Alizada are concerned about the Taliban’s future plans.

Market prices for food have increased, as has the cost of fuel, and there are less options to make money.

The United Nations warned this week that prices for basic necessities were skyrocketing in Afghanistan, adding, “There are fears of food shortages, greater inflation, and a currency depreciation, all of which are contributing to an escalation of the humanitarian disaster across the nation.”

Many government services are no longer operational, and the international community, which has long supported Afghanistan’s aid-dependent economy, is hesitant to provide cash.

The Taliban have provided wildly disparate pay in some of the regions where they are operating.

For security reasons, a former customs official who did not want to be identified told AFP that he had spent more than seven years working at the Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan.

He used to make around $240 per month under the former administration, but the Taliban indicated they would only pay him $110.

The Taliban told him, “It’s up to you whether you want to keep your job or quit.”

After evaluating his compensation against the cost of the long commute to work, the official resigned, according to the official.

The spectacle of large crowds forming lines to enter banks in order to obtain cash has become frequent across Afghanistan.

Because it is blocked off from the international financial system and has no access to the country’s foreign currency reserves, the country’s central bank has only a fraction of its typical financing.

It indicates that money is in scarce supply and. Brief News from Washington Newsday.