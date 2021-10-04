Afghanistan’s Health System is on the Verge of Collapsing.

The few remaining doctors and nurses in a congested hospital in Afghanistan strive to treat skeleton babies and emaciated children crammed side by side on beds.

Following the Taliban takeover in August, when international financing was suspended, the country’s healthcare system is on the verge of collapsing, putting the aid-dependent economy in jeopardy.

“We are in desperate need of everything. “We need twice as much equipment, medicine, and staff,” said Mohammad Sidiq, chief of the paediatric department at the Mirwais hospital in Kandahar’s southern city.

Many employees have resigned because they have not been paid in months, while others have fled the country for fear of Taliban control, with many women fearful of returning to work under the hardline Islamists.

As access to the hospital improved following the conclusion of Afghanistan’s 20-year conflict, Sidiq added, there had been an inflow of patients, further straining resources.

One 11-month-old baby at the hospital weighed only 5.5 kilograms (12 pounds), less than half of what the newborn should have weighed.

A critically emaciated five-year-old with diarrhoea and pneumonia lay lifeless in a tube-fed state. He was only 5.3 kilos.

The boy’s mother explained, “I couldn’t bring him to the hospital earlier because there was fighting.”

A medic at another hospital in Balkh, in the north, claimed the number of patients had also increased.

“In the past, the roads were closed due to the war, and people couldn’t get to the hospital,” Muzhgan Saidzada told AFP, “but now their number is much larger than before.”

The doctor at the Abo Ali Sina Balkhi Regional Hospital remarked, “Of course, it has grown more difficult to handle.”

Following the Taliban’s victory, the World Bank halted aid to Afghanistan, while the United States refused the Islamist organization access to the country’s gold and currency reserves, which are mostly stored abroad.

Afghanistan will also be unable to use the International Monetary Fund’s resources, thereby barring hundreds of millions of dollars.

Other major donors, such as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the European Union, have halted funding in the absence of emergency assistance.

The health sector, which was mostly administered by NGOs with international assistance, is now facing “imminent collapse,” according to leading humanitarian organisations.

HealthNet TPO, a Dutch charity organization that administers the Afghan Japan Hospital in Kabul, stated its 2,700 Afghan healthcare workers will go unpaid and services will be halted unless emergency funds are granted.

The is used by at least 2.6 million individuals. Brief News from Washington Newsday.