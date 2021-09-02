Afghanistan’s First Cricket Test Since Taliban Takeover Has Been Approved.

The Taliban have approved Afghanistan’s first cricket Test since taking power, bolstering expectations that international matches will resume as normal under the Islamists’ authority.

“We have received authorisation to send the team to Australia,” Hamid Shinwari, the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s chief executive, told AFP.

Before being overthrown in 2001, the Taliban outlawed most types of entertainment, including several sports, and stadiums were utilized as public execution sites.

The firm stance Cricket, on the other hand, is tolerated by Islamists, and many fighters enjoy it.

After conquering Kabul last month, they have also promised to apply a less stringent version of Islamic rule this time.

The Test match, which will take place in Hobart from November 27 to December 1, was originally set to take place last year but was postponed owing to the Covid-19 outbreak and international travel restrictions.

It will be Afghanistan’s first time playing a Test match in Australia.

The Afghanistan team will compete in the T20 World Cup, which will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates from October 17 to November 15.

Shinwari also stated that Afghanistan’s Under-19 cricket team will go to Bangladesh later this month for a bilateral series.

There have been fears that cricket and other sports may be harmed after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan after the Taliban surged into Kabul last month.

Officials from the ACB, on the other hand, have said unequivocally that the Taliban favor cricket.

The home ODI series against Pakistan, which had been rescheduled to Sri Lanka, was postponed until next year last week due to logistical and Covid-19 concerns.

Cricket was little recognized in Afghanistan until the early 2000s, and its meteoric ascent was related to conflict: Afghan refugees picked up the sport in Pakistan and seeded it in their home country.

However, the national squad has risen quickly on the international stage since then, earning Test status in 2017 and presently ranking among the top 10 teams in the world in the one-day and Twenty20 formats.

It has also become a potent symbol of national togetherness in a country torn apart by civil war and ethnic struggle in the last 20 years.

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s star player, was voted the International Cricket Council’s Men’s T20I Player of the Decade last year.