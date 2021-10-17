Afghanistan will continue to take a risky T20 approach, according to skipper Nabi.

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi stated his squad will overcome political and travel difficulties to win the T20 World Cup by sticking to their “daring cricket” attitude.

Afghanistan was briefly on the verge of being kicked out of the tournament if the women’s game was dropped following the Taliban’s return to power in the country.

Then top spinner Rashid Khan stepped down as captain, just as visa concerns threw another customary stumbling block in the way of Afghanistan’s tenacious team.

Nabi decided to take over as captain in place of Rashid and downplayed the team’s discord.

“The team is incredible; they’ve been preparing for the previous month and a half,” Nabi added.

“Visas were a bit of a challenge, so they didn’t arrive in the UAE early.” In Qatar, they were practicing.” Nabi, like Rashid, was already in the UAE, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

Afghanistan is no stranger to problematic build-ups.

When skipper Asghar Afghan was fired weeks before the tournament to be replaced by Gulbadin Naib, they lost all nine matches in the 50-over World Cup in England in 2019.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, excels at Twenty20, having won 12 consecutive matches in 2018-19, the most by any team.

In addition, their 278-3 total against Ireland in Dehradun in 2019 holds the record for the highest total in T20 internationals.

Hazratullah Zazai, a current member of the team, hit the most sixes in an innings (16) in a strong 162 not out, the second best individual score after Australia’s Aaron Finch’s 172.

Nabi assured that his team’s aggressive approach will not change.

Nabi, who also led Afghanistan to the 2015 50-over World Cup in Australia, stated, “This is our philosophy to always play daringly.”

“Whether they are quick bowlers or spinners, we have the same strategy in bowling.”

Andy Flower, a former Zimbabwe player and England coach who has been appointed as a batting adviser for this event, will help boost the team, according to Nabi.

“He (Flower) is a fantastic coach and mentor to all of the players. “He knows a lot about the pitches in the United Arab Emirates,” Nabi remarked.

Nabi expressed his delight at reclaiming command.

“Yes, (captaincy) is a difficult job, but I will do my best to lead the squad in the World Cup and perform well.”

“I’m particularly looking forward to taking part in this tournament as a captain.”

Afghanistan will face a qualifier from Group A in their first match on October 25.